FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss sale of WWE, Vince McMahon reasserting creative power, WrestleMania 29, Punk-Moxley, AEW ratings, more (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The sale of WWE and the immediate reassertion of influence over WWE Creative at Raw on Monday.

Review of last night’s Raw including the WrestleMania fallout with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Triple H’s speech and his odd assurances that WWE isn’t going anywhere when no one said it was, and Bad Bunny being a big part of Backlash.

AEW talk including the C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley dust-up last month, AEW’s ratings, MJF’s title reign and new feud with the other Pillars, this week’s Dynamite line-up, Tony Khan’s latest Very Big Announcement teaser, the AEW All-Access reality show first episode, and more.

Dante Martin’s gruesome injury and other ROH PPV thoughts.

And more WrestleMania weekend thoughts.

