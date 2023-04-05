Nigel McGuinness signs will AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former ROH World Champion, Nigel McGuinness, has signed with AEW. Tony Khan announced the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Nigel McGuinness is a legend in pro wrestling and now is All Elite,” Khan wrote. “See you all tonight on TBS for a massive Wednesday night Dynamite and I’ll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!”

McGuinness appeared as a special guest commentator for the ROH Supercard of Honor event on March 31 during WrestleMania weekend. He formerly was an announcer for WWE, but was released from his contract in 2022.

