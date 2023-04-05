VIP AUDIO 4/5 – The Deep…Dive with Rich Fann: Steve Williams returns to talk his return to wrestling at PawCade, WWE’s history of delaying the hero’s journey, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann is joined by Steve Williams, who will be participating in the 2023 PawCade Battle Royal, to discuss the WWE’s history of building a babyface to a defeat that is later corrected, and whether Cody Rhodes’ current post-WrestleMania journey aligns with Vince McMahon’s history in this regard. From Austin, Rock, Luger to Johnny Gargano, the pair break down the timeline, including what worked, what didn’t, and what we can learn from the booking DNA in this regard.

