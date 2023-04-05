VIP AUDIO 4/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-1-2005): WWE Hall of Fame ceremony policy changes and politics behind them, TNA-Spike TV talks, Smackdown analysis, Ultimate Insiders DVD release details, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 29, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The latest on the TNA-Spike TV situation including comments made by Spike TV to the Torch regarding the matter…

The changes in the Hall of Fame ceremony and the politics behind them…

Thoughts on last night’s Smackdown – where it was good and where it wasn’t so good…

Quick thoughts on the Ultimate Insiders DVD release and a busy week at the Torch…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

