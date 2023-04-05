VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Did Vince change Reigns-Cody finish? Is Vince going to be as hands on in coming weeks as he was Monday? Will Ari Emanuel keep Vince in check? How is AEW affected? Is Bayley disgruntled? (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
- Did Vince change Reigns-Cody finish? Is Vince going to be as hands on in coming weeks as he was Monday?
- Will Ari Emanuel keep Vince in check?
- How is AEW affected by WWE sale and is Vince McMahon’s return to power and influence going to help them?
- Is the C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley dust up an elaborate Pillman-eqsue work?
- Is Bayley disgruntled?
Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com
