VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Did Vince change Reigns-Cody finish? Is Vince going to be as hands on in coming weeks as he was Monday? Will Ari Emanuel keep Vince in check? How is AEW affected? Is Bayley disgruntled? (33 min.)

Did Vince change Reigns-Cody finish? Is Vince going to be as hands on in coming weeks as he was Monday?

Will Ari Emanuel keep Vince in check?

How is AEW affected by WWE sale and is Vince McMahon’s return to power and influence going to help them?

Is the C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley dust up an elaborate Pillman-eqsue work?

Is Bayley disgruntled?

