VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1818 (April 3, 2023): Keller’s WrestleMania 39 reports with star ratings, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Newswire, Greg Parks reviews WrestleMania fashion

PWTorch Newsletter #1818

Cover-dated April 3, 2023

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s reports on WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2 including star ratings and match analysis… Staff PPV Roundtable Reviews and Scores for WrestleMania Night 1… Keller’s TV Report on the final Smackdown before WrestleMania… Greg Parks’s annual column reviewing WrestleMania fashion by wrestlers… Torch Newswire including backstage details on the roles of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania plus WrestleMania press conference and Reigns interview notes…

