4/6 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: PCO vs. Edwards, Gresham vs. Bailey 3

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

APRIL 6, 2023

WINDSOR, ON AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package about Josh Alexander’s title reign and his injury that caused him to have to give up the title.

(1) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

Shelley and Haste started the match, but all four wrestlers quickly brawled in the ring. The Guns cleared the ring and did a double tope on TMDK. Once back in the ring, TMDK took over and worked on Shelley. Sabin tagged in and cleaned house. The Guns double teamed Haste. Haste gave Sabin an overhead suplex for a two count. Shelley superkicked Haste on the outside. Sabin did a dive to the outside on TMDK. In the ring, all four wrestlers exchanged moves. Sabin gave Haste a cutter. The Guns double teamed Tito. Sabin rolled up Haste for the pin.

WINNERS: Motor City Machine Guns in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Action packed start to the show. Strong win for the Guns, who should be in line for a title rematch soon).

-Chris Bey and Ace Austin were waiting for the Guns backstage. Ace taunted the Guns about getting a rematch. The Guns challegned them to an Ultimate X match at Rebellion. Ace and Bey seemed apprehensive, but agreed.

-Kenny King and Eddie Edwards were backstage and talked about having each other’s back. King told Eddie if he needed backup tonight to find whoever ran over PCO with the car. [c]

-Backstage, Scott D’Amore was alerted that Josh Alexander and his family had arrived. Tommy Dreamer asked Scott to be on his team at Rebellion again. He talked about their history. Scott said he pawned his watch to go to Dreamer’s wedding and he loves him but he is in management now and couldn’t team with Dreamer.

-Trey Miguel joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary.

(2) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

The winner of this match will go on to face Trey at Rebellion for the X Division Title. Hannifan complimented Bailey on his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Multiverse United. Fans chanted for Bailey at the start. They did some mat wrestling early. Gresham dropkicked Bailey to the mat. Bailey came right back with a series of kicks. They shook hands then flew into each other doing crossbody blocks. [c]

They traded moves on the mat, then went toe to toe and traded chops. Gresham put Bailey in an armlock, but Bailey came right back. Gresham put Bailey in a figure four leglock. Bailey reversed it, but Gresham got it back on. They traded reversals and finally rolled out of the ring. Bailey and Gresham both almost accidentally struck Trey at ringside, who confronted both. Bailey caught Gresham with a moonsault. Once they were back in the ring, Trey attacked them both and gloated. He went back in the ring with his spray paint but backed out again after Gresham and Bailey got to their feet.

WINNER: No contest in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Very good while it lasted. The second half of the match was excellent. When Trey was at ringside, I had a feeling that the match was going this way. Disappointing that it wasn’t the classic that fans wanted, but it served a storyline purpose.)

-Backstage, The Design sat on steps backstage. Deaner said he was surprised that Callihan made it this far. Deaner talked about Callihan losing matches for them. Callihan blew up and said he sacrificed for them. He said he did everything they asked him to do. He said they should move on to Step 7. Deaner said Step 7 was when Callihan shows that he believes there was no bigger authority than the Design. Deaner said Callihan had to figure out how. [c]

-Gresham, Bailey, Trey, Santino, and Dirty Dango had a discussion backstage. Dango said if they needed help with a three-way he had been in a lot of them. Trey walked off in disgust. Dango, Bailey, and Gresham agreed it was weird.

(3) JODY THREAT vs. TARA RISING

Jody took Tara to the mat early in an armlock. They cut to backstage, where Santino had been laid out and people were attending to him. Jody hit Tara with a running uppercut and a series of clotheslines. They traded punches. Jody clotheslined Tara. Jody threw Tara into the ropes and followed with double knees and the F-416 (like the F-5) for the pin.

WINNER: Jody Threat in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good debut for Threat. We only got a small taste, but I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.)

-Backstage, Dango told Santino he knew this would happen. Scott D’Amore checked on Santino. Dango said he let Santino down. Dango wanted a match against the Design, who he assumed was responsible for the attack. Scott offered to team Dango with Joe Hendry. Santino said it was an opportunity to show his son that you need to stand up for yourself. He made the match for him, Dango, and Hendry to take on The Design at Rebellion. [c]