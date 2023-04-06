AEW announces major UK show at Wembley Stadium

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan’s major announcement on AEW Dynamite this week was a major show in the UK. During the broadcast, Khan and Nigel McGuinness revealed that AEW would be running a show inside of Wembley Stadium in the UK on August 27. The show will be called All In and it will be the first UK show for the company since it began in 2019.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said Tony Khan in an AEW press release. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.’”

In the press release, there isn’t any detail regarding how or if the show will air on PPV or not. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on-sale on May 5. Matches for the event have not been announced by the company at this time.

