AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership up from last week, all key data down from year ago this week

Last night’s (4/6) AEW Dynamite drew an average of 877,000 viewers, up from 833,000 last week, but below the 907,0o0 average for the year so far coming into this week. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 989,000 viewers. The overall cable rating of 0.63 is above the 0.60 last week, but below the 0.74 rating last week. (The cable rating is a percentage of homes with any form of cable (traditional or streaming services) who watch the show, so it’s not affected adversely by people canceling their cable service as they’re not part of the pool of potential viewers the percentage comes from.)

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating, up from 0.28 the prior week and the 0.30 average so far this year. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew a 0.38 in that demographic.

In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.41 rating. One year ago, it drew a 0.53 in that demo.

In the narrower 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.28, above the 0.27 last week. One year ago, it drew a 0.29 rating.

Again, it appears the main demographic not watching Dynamite now compared to a year ago is the male demographic in the 35+ range, which again may have increased last year because of C.M. Punk being on the roster and decreased this year because he’s not. It would make sense that younger viewers might not have the same interest in Punk as guys who grew up watching him in their 20s and 30s.