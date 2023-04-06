SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Jay White is an incredible signing for AEW. He’s a character, can have good matches, and understands how to present himself as a big deal. AEW kinda missed the boat with his debut this week, though. First off, they didn’t shoot it right. The crowd reacted huge for him, but the shot stayed on Juice and Starks in the ring. White saved things by commanding attention within the beat down of Starks, but the company as a whole needs to be better prepared to produce something as important as this was.

-Starks vs. White is a really good feud for both guys. They both should shine and use each other to reach that next level in the company.

-Attention heels. Watch how much Chris Jericho sold for Keith Lee during their backstage promo segment. Premiere level work. Jericho didn’t cower or run, but he put over Lee’s dominance with facial expressions and body language. Excellent stuff that set a good hook for next week’s match between the two.

-A bit of a nothing match between House of Black and Best Friends, but a very effective one for the champions. House of Black needs these kind of matches to establish themselves and the Best Friends are an over enough act to make the win mean something. Good stuff, even it wasn’t great.

-Luchasaurus kind of looked like Kane in that promo with Christian. Anyone else think the same thing? I could go for Kane Luchasaurus. Why the hell not?

-Riho and Jaime Hayter had the match of the night. Those two worked great together and enhanced the other strongly. Hayter is coming into her own as champion and it mostly her ring work that’s pushing things forward. Smart of Tony Khan to stay there and keep her in positions in which she succeeds. Hayter is going to challenge someone from The Outcasts at Double or Nothing it seems, but a major match with Britt Baker looms too.

-Shocking, I know, but The Acclaimed did not join Jericho Appreciation Society. Who would have thought, right?

-The MJF segment was surreal and very entertaining. This type of segment can only work in Long Island and while I don’t generally like booking MJF so differently in Long Island, this worked and the crowd ate it up. Sammy Guevara was the foil for MJF for the most part, which was ok because he’s a heel, but Jungle Boy looking as bad as he did isn’t a smart way to frame your babyfaces.

-Parts of Sammy Guevara’s post-match promo were serviceable. He delivered it well and seemed confident in doing so. That said, the guy just doesn’t seem to understand his character. As a heel, why in the world would you put out this sympathetic message to the audience about loving AEW and working hard? It just doesn’t match up and is inconsistent. Until Guevara wants to figure that out, he has a ceiling on him.

-Sorry, but I love the Hook matches. This week’s was no different. A squash and then some. Wonderful. LOL.

-A Wembley Arena show? Hell yeah. Now, that’s an announcement. It will be fascinating to watch Tony Khan book this show. He needs some big stuff to fill out that stadium and he has a lot of levers to pull if he wants. Will he pull the one for CM Punk? MJF vs. Omega? Ospreay vs. Omega 2? We’ll see, but AEW needed to take a shot like this and they did. Good on them.

-I’ve just got the word “amateur” bouncing around in my head. All day! Thank you Bryan Danielson. This worked for me. Danielson is going to have to work really hard to get booed and the promo on Adam Page this week while the BCC beat him up was a good start. I’ll believe in the idea to turn BCC heel when I see them booed each week. Until then, I’m lukewarm on this even if this week was effective.

-FTR vs. The Gunns was what it needed to be. A high end match for The Gunns and another night at the office for FTR. With FTR holding the tag team titles now, can we get back to making it a premiere division and AEW selling point again please? Thanks.

CATCH-UP: 4/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on MJF Day in Long Island, Tony Khan announcement, Gunns defend against FTR, Juice vs. Starks, Hook vs. Ethan