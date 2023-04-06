FREE PODCAST 4/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Jay White arrives, MJF sings, FTR win tag belts, Hayter vs. Riho shines, Danielson uses screwdriver, on-site reports (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions plus two on-site correspondents including Frank Peteani from PWTorch. They start with talk about Jay White arriving in AEW officially, MJF’s singing performance on MJF Day on Long Island, Bryan Danielson explains why he’s a heel and jabs Hangman with a screwdriver, FTR beats The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, and more.
