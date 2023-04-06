FREE PODCAST 4/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview NWA’s La Rosa Negra, review best of WrestleMania Weekend indies, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland talk to La Rosa Negra ahead of her match for the Women’s World Title at NWA 312 this Friday. She talks about her friendship with Champion Kamille, how she is approaching the match, how she got her start in Puerto Rico, wrestling in Japan, and more. Then they make a grand tour of the biggest matches during one of the biggest wrestling in the calendar year, checking in on the likes of El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey, 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith, The United Empire vs. Time Machine, Circle 6 craziness, and much more. For VIP, the tour continues with reviews of two more matches from Circle 6 and All Caribbean Wrestling.

