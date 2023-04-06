Jay White signs with AEW, appears on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White is now a member of the AEW roster. White debuted at the start of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and attacked Ricky Starks before his match against Juice Robinson. Late Wednesday night, AEW officially announced the news that White had signed with the company.

Juice Robinson was set to face Starks to start the show this week, but White interfered right as the show went on the air and attacked Starks before the match could ever get started. White and Robinson left the ring together. Both were members of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

White has been wrestling’s hottest free agent since leaving New Japan at the beginning of the year. White is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP United States Champion.

