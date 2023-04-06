Triple H set to appear on Smackdown this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After his appearance on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania Monday night, Triple H will appear on Smackdown this Friday. WWE announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon.

WWE has only said Triple H would address the WWE Universe during Smackdown. On Raw, he thanked the WWE Universe and the WWE employees backstage and off camera that helped make WrestleMania weekend what it was. He did not address any of the WWE sale news. WWE was sold to Endeavor on Monday.

