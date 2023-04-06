VIP AUDIO 4/5 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE’s sale to Endeavor and Vince McMahon heading creative again, WrestleMania, Dynamite, book club, emails, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Trav and Rich get all angsty over Vince McMahon bogarting his way back into heading WWE’s creative process. After lying for weeks, the sale to Endeavor got announced and Vince made his move, immediately causing morale to drop by ripping up segments right before air and, in at least one case, during a commercial break! Fans are completely pissed and voicing their opinions, even chanting “Fire Vince” at shows now. Rich and Trav react to the actual WrestleMania card, including Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes in the main event. Rich recaps a very compelling episode of AEW Dynamite from tonight, which saw the AEW debut of Jay White and the announcement of a Wembley Stadium show this summer. Book club this week has Travis updating his reading challenge numbers and Rich still enthralled by “The Wandering Inn.” Emails get tended to as well.

