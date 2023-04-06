VIP AUDIO 4/6 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Justin Shapiro and Andy Napier join Alan4L for a look at the history of Raw After Mania (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Justin Shapiro and Andy Napier for… what turned into a comedic look at the history of “Raw After Mania.” 31 episodes packed into one podcast, starting with 1993’s Raw After Mania which was technically a Raw Before Mania, all the way up to this week’s offering, which certain members of the team did not watch (whoops). The guys talk the highlights (Ken Shamrock: Last Action Hero), the lowlights (“we are awe-some”), and everything in between (Macho & Koko, the OG Two Man Power Trip). So join us on this Ed Begley Jr.-approved canoe ride through the history of WWE’s post-WrestleMania celebration/comedown!

