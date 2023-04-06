VIP AUDIO 4/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Vince’s return to running Creative, reason for WWE business spark, Sting-Vader, Theory, Cody, MJF, HBK, Titus, Megapowers, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

Does Todd listen to Conrad Thompson podcasts? Which interest him the most?

Would a trade of MJF for Roman Reigns be a good move for AEW and/or WWE?

What is Vince McMahon going for with that mustache?

Are wrestlers giving too much offense and selling too much for non-wrestlers such as Pat McAfee and Logan Paul?

Was Cody Rhodes booked to lose to Roman Reigns because AEW is no longer seen as a threat to WWE so they’re not worried about how they portray AEW signees anymore?

Did Shawn Michaels possibly exaggerate or fake his back injury and only returned when WCW was no longer an option after they went out of business and he was scared to get cut?

Would it be effective to have Austin Theory go through a string of victories over Ruthless Aggression-era wrestlers?

Wasn’t it basically inevitable that Vince McMahon would return to running WWE Creative and it was naive to think otherwise and dismiss the logic and the signs?

What actually led to the spark in the quality of WWE’s business? Was it Paul Levesque? The Bloodline? Otherwise?

What made the Vader vs. Sting feud in WCW so special and is Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes similar?

Is one positive of WWE returning to charging for PPVs that they’ll have a metric about what is working in the sense that their customers are willing to pay a premium price for certain events?

Does the soft business after Randy Savage didn’t retain his title at WrestleMania V and Ric Flair didn’t retain his title at WrestleMania VIII help justify the decision to have Roman Reigns retain against Cody at WrestleMania 39?

Was Titus O’Neal’s commentary at WrestleMania worse than Booker T’s on NXT?

Can Endeavor get rid of Vince McMahon?

How much of a missed opportunity was the Raw after WrestleMania this week with the larger audience?

Wasn’t Cody just buried?

Will sponsors have an influence over Vince McMahon’s prominence with the new Endeavor-owned WWE?

What was the Triple H speech on Raw really about? Was Vince McMahon trying to send a message that WWE’s success was something Triple H inherited and didn’t cause?

Is WrestleMania Night 1 being better than Night 2 a general trend and even a strategy to balance the biggest match being on Night 2?

Who are the nicest wrestlers when fans seek autographs in public?

Could we put Marko Stunt in the “Quantum Leap” time machine for some special moment?

Will Tony Khan extend Andrade’s contract for the length of his time he’s been out with an injury?

Should Roman’s reign end at WrestleMania, and if that’s the thought, does that mean Cody’s rematch is a year away? Or is Summerslam also a possibility?

Could Vince McMahon take the billions from the sale and buy the Washington Commanders?

