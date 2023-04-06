VIP AUDIO 4/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): Vince McMahon’s tumultuous return to Creative after sale announcement, WrestleMania Weekend show reviews, UFC 287 preview (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s multi-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to Vince McMahon’s tumultuous return to Creative duties at Raw the day the WWE sale to Endeavor was announced and what it might mean and what it won’t necessarily mean going forward.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown including the final WrestleMania hype and the Raw after Mania that has been the subject of so many negative reviews.

Reviews of NXT Stand & Deliver and the NXT on USA TV show.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including MJF’s singing and the Wembley Stadium announcement.

Reviews of five other WrestleMania Weekend wrestling shows including ROH Supercard of Honor, the Impact/New Japan show, Bloodsport, DDT Goes Hollywood, and Joey Janela’s Spring break.

Previews of UFC 287 and Sakura Genesis.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO