VIP AUDIO 4/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-2-2005) – The Real Deal: WrestleMania 21 predictions, Hot Five Stories of Week, Rumors about Douglas’s ECW Reunion show, Ultimate Insiders DVD, Hall of Fame, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 26, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring rumors about the lineup for Shane Douglas’s ECW reunion show… New Question of the Week regarding Torch Ultimate Insiders DVD… Real Deal Reaction as Pat compares WrestleMania 21 predictions… Indy Lineup of the Week (ECWA Super 8)… Pat convenes the first ever “Ultimate Insider Roundtable”… Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including WrestleMania (duh!), the Hall of Fame, Jeff Jarrett Goes To Hollywood, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO