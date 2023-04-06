WWE Raw Ratings Report: Viewership and key ratings stats, year-to-year comparison, other trends for Raw After Mania episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network, the “Raw After Mania,” drew an average of 2.260 million viewers, the highest viewership since 2.344 million viewers on January 23. That is up from last year’s viewership for the “Raw After Mania” of 2.101 and the 2021 viewership of 2.026. Hourly viewership numbers were as follows:

2.471 million

2.255 million

2.054 million

The cable rating (the percent of homes with cable watching Raw) was 1.56, up from the prior week’s 1.26 and the March average of 1.24. Last year’s “Raw After Mania” drew a 1.53 rating and the 2021 rating was 1.50.

The 18-49 demo drew a 0.76 rating, up from 0.58 the prior week and the March average of 0.54. Last year drew a 0.63 rating and the prior year drew 0.68.

The 18-34 male demo drew a 0.73 rating, up from 0.57 the prior week and the March average of 0.49. Last year drew 0.59.

All three hours of Raw landed in the top three positions in cable rankings on Monday night in the 18-49 demographic by a roughly three-to-one margin.