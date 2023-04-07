3/29 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai, Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MARCH 29, 2023

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY VASQUEZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Sam Leterna

Opening theme.

-Montage of the promos Masha Slamovich, Janai Kai, and Jordan Blade cut over the previous three weeks about their main event tonight.

-In the arena, Queen Aminata was out first for our opening contest. Skye Blue followed in her WWA debut.

(1) SKYE BLUE vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Chain wrestling to start. After a break and stand-off, they exchanged pin attempts, ending in another stand-off. Blue rolled to the floor for a breather. Aminata looked to lawn dart Blue into the ring post but Blue slipped out the back and Aminata went head-first. They fought around ringside, each taking turns to break the referee’s count. Aminata slid back into the ring at 10:00 and caught Blue with a kick when she tried to follow.

Scissor hold from Aminata into a straitjacket leg submission. Blue fired up with a series of flash pin attempts. Aminata leveled her again. Blue with a dropkick to Aminata for a one-count. High crossbody for a two-count. Blue hit a second and went up top for a third but Aminata cut her off. Aminata wanted a superplex at 15:00 but Blue fought her off.

They traded forearms. Aminata avoided a code red. Swinging neckbreaker but Blue kicked out. Blue landed a standing sliced bread for two. Running hip check in the corner. Aminata with a drop toe-hold and a hip-check of her own. Face wash for two. They faced off center ring and exchanged chops. Both went for a headbutt, clunked each other, and dropped to the mat. With both women down, the time expired.

DECISION: Time-limit draw in 20:00.

-The crowd booed the result and yelled for five more minutes.

(Vasquez’s Perspective: Apologies for the week and a half-long delay on getting this one up. As I’m sure you know, Mania week was a bit jam-packed with live shows.

This was our first time-limit draw in WWA since last May when Trish Adora and Big Swole went to 15:00 on the very first episode of WWA. The 20-minute time-limit was announced at the start of the match, as it is with all WWA matches, but was otherwise not addressed at all during the match. No Bobby Cruise announcing “one minute remaining” over the house mic. Nothing from our commentary team as we passed the 15-minute mark. That always feels like a missed opportunity to add more drama.

I’m at least happy with the result. Blue’s an AEW regular, honestly appearing more often on TV than half the actual roster members lately, so you knew she wasn’t about to lose here. But she’s also purely enhancement talent in AEW so a win would have hurt Aminata’s credibility. This protects them both and gave them a chance to show off for a full 20, even if it was a bit slow-going and not quite at the level of Aminata vs. KiLynn King from earlier this month.)

WHAT’S THE DISH WITH LISH? Alisha Edwards was with Allie Recks and Alex Gracia. She asked them about why they like to match their gear color to their hair: pink for Gracia, blue for Recks. She said they have a match coming up but they were distracted by Missa Kate turning the lights off. Edwards yelled at her and Kate ran off.

(2) JANAI KAI vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. JORDAN BLADE

Slamovich swung on both opponents to start, leading to them double-teaming her and clearing her from the ring. Blade and Kai locked up on the mat. Slamovich returned and ragdolled Kai. Blade looked for an armbar on Slamovich but an eye rake stopped it. Blade overpowered Slamovich until Kai connected with kicks.

Slamovich took a powder while Blade and Kai renewed their rivalry. Sleeper hold chain from Slamovich to Blade to Kai. Pin attempts exchanged from all parties. All three women traded strikes from their knees. A deadlift German from Blade to Slamovich broke up a pin attempt on Kai. Blade and Kai fought on the apron. Blade dispatched. Slamovich with an air raid crash to Kai. Blade broke up a pin.

Knee strike from Slamovich to Blade. Tornado kick from Kai to Slamovich. Fisherman suplex from Blade to Slamovich. Tornado kick from Kai to Blade for the pin.

WINNER: Janai Kai in 10:57.

-Backstage, Kai told the camera that she hits the hardest.

(Vasquez’s Perspective: Like with our previous match, you knew there was no way Slamovich was going to lose here. She’s in the Impact top four right now and will likely hold the Knockouts title this year. The question was whether she’d pin someone or watch from ringside while the match ended. Kai entering last, as opposed to Slamovich, somewhat tipped toward her being the favorite.

This was the final episode from the Berwyn Eagles Club tapings held last November in Chicago. No new tapings have been announced at this time so it’s unclear what the future holds for WWA, especially with how busy Maria and Bobby Cruise have been as performers for ROH. The fact that they announced a match between Gracia and Recks tonight would seem to indicate that they’re at least hopeful about the promotion continuing life.)