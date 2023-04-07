SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI REPORT

APRIL 7, 2023

RECORDED AT THE RYAN CENTER IN KINGSTON, RI

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Best Friends) vs. Dralistico (w/Rush & José & Perro Peligroso) – International Championship

Dralistico took his time to get things started. The two locked up and worked at a fast back-and-forth pace. Dralistico took Cassidy to the outside who tried to regain his composure with the help of Best Friends. Cassidy slapped Dralistico across the chest, then bounced off the ropes before walking the top rope. Cassidy put his hand in his pocket then came off the top and calmly placed the other hand in the other pocket. Cassidy hit an arm drag, then a dropkick to knock Dralistico to the outside.Cassidy went to the top but Jose pulled him off. Both outside teams started to brawl until Dralistico flew over the top to wipe them all out. Best Friends and Rush and Peligroso fought up the ramp. [c]

Cassidy flew off the rope with a crossbody, then hit a Michinoku Driver for a close count. Cassidy followed up with a spinning DDT for another close count. Jose again distracted Cassidy but was knocked to the outside. Dralistico took advantage and hit a code breaker on Cassidy for two. Cassidy hit Stundog Millionaire, then went to the top. Dralistico cut him off and met Cassidy on the top rope The two battled back and forth with a series of forearms. Cassidy fired away with a number of shots until Dralistico hit a headbutt, then a hurricanrana. Dralistico locked in an arm submission but Cassidy wriggled to the ropes for the break.

Cassidy tried for Beach Break but Dralistico reversed it into the Canadian Destroyer then covered for two. Cassidy went to the outside and took out Jose with Orange Punch. Dralistico met Cassidy in the ring with a running kick, but Cassidy fired back with Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Awesome title match and a great way to kick off the show. Cassidy continues his great run as International champ, and the interesting storyline of who will dethrone him continues.)

– After the match, Malaki Black was shown on the screen. He said he wasn’t done with Cassidy just yet as Buddy Murphy then approached the camera and challenged Cassidy for his title. [c]