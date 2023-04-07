Drew McIntyre pulled from WWE Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre was originally scheduled to appear on the show, but will not. The report indicated that McIntyre was also pulled from an autograph signing at Cricket Wireless and was replaced by Gunther. There is no indication as to why he was pulled. from both events.

McIntyre and Sheamus lost to Gunther in a triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Gunther pinned McIntyre to win the match and retain his championship.

McIntyre is a former WWE Champion and wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. Reports indicated that McIntyre’s WWE contract would expire soon and that both sides were not close to another agreement.

