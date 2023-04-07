FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Scott Hall & Sean Waltman talk little known Vince McMahon rules for wrestlers, wrestlers’ drug dealers, how long it took Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash, DX invasion of Raw stories, more (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years (3-22-2013) to part two of Wade Keller’s interview with Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. In this 142-minute second portion of the interview, they talk about:

Bully Ray’s rant at a fan at ringside

Curt Hennig as a mentor early in Hall’s career.

Largely unknown Vince McMahon rules for pro wrestlers

Scott Hall’s son Cody’s upstart career.

The Outsiders invasion.

Whether it took a while for Hulk Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash.

How they would have done the NWO invasion of the WWF in 2002 including original plans and why they fell through.

The one match Hall wishes would have happened and why he thinks it would have been massive money.

What he learned from the underrated Jerry “Crusher” Blackwell about how to give an interview,.

Hilarious and touching AWA WrestleRock Rumble backstage filming stories.

Wrestlers’ drug dealers.

Untold backstage stories about the the DX invasion of Nitro.

And much much much more.

