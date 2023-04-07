FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Scott Hall & Sean Waltman talk little known Vince McMahon rules for wrestlers, wrestlers’ drug dealers, how long it took Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash, DX invasion of Raw stories, more (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years (3-22-2013) to part two of Wade Keller’s interview with Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. In this 142-minute second portion of the interview, they talk about:
- Bully Ray’s rant at a fan at ringside
- Curt Hennig as a mentor early in Hall’s career.
- Largely unknown Vince McMahon rules for pro wrestlers
- Scott Hall’s son Cody’s upstart career.
- The Outsiders invasion.
- Whether it took a while for Hulk Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash.
- How they would have done the NWO invasion of the WWF in 2002 including original plans and why they fell through.
- The one match Hall wishes would have happened and why he thinks it would have been massive money.
- What he learned from the underrated Jerry “Crusher” Blackwell about how to give an interview,.
- Hilarious and touching AWA WrestleRock Rumble backstage filming stories.
- Wrestlers’ drug dealers.
- Untold backstage stories about the the DX invasion of Nitro.
- And much much much more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply