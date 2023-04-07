News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Scott Hall & Sean Waltman talk little known Vince McMahon rules for wrestlers, wrestlers’ drug dealers, how long it took Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash, DX invasion of Raw stories, more (170 min.)

April 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years (3-22-2013) to part two of Wade Keller’s interview with Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. In this 142-minute second portion of the interview, they talk about:

  • Bully Ray’s rant at a fan at ringside
  • Curt Hennig as a mentor early in Hall’s career.
  • Largely unknown Vince McMahon rules for pro wrestlers
  • Scott Hall’s son Cody’s upstart career.
  • The Outsiders invasion.
  • Whether it took a while for Hulk Hogan to fit in with Hall & Nash.
  • How they would have done the NWO invasion of the WWF in 2002 including original plans and why they fell through.
  • The one match Hall wishes would have happened and why he thinks it would have been massive money.
  • What he learned from the underrated Jerry “Crusher” Blackwell about how to give an interview,.
  • Hilarious and touching AWA WrestleRock Rumble backstage filming stories.
  • Wrestlers’ drug dealers.
  • Untold backstage stories about the the DX invasion of Nitro.
  • And much much much more.

