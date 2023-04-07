Roman Reigns not booked for major upcoming WWE show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns is not currently booked for the WWE Backlash PPV event at the beginning of May.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that due to other potential top matches on that card, Reigns won’t be wrestling and will likely be defending his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship next at the King and Queen of the Ring Saudi Arabia event.

Reigns successfully defended his championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He’s held the championship for over 900 days. Reigns won the title at the WWE Payback PPV event in the summer of 2020. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify WWE’s world championships.

Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes during the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Raw. A match between the two has not been made official for Backlash at this time.

