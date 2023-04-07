News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/7 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 1 of 2): Peteani & Mezzera & Hazelwood discuss WWE happenings and review WrestleMania 19. Mysterio vs. Hardy, Undertaker vs. A-Train & Big Show, Trish vs. Victoria vs. Jazz, Los Guerreros vs. Benoit & Rhyno vs. Team Angle (89 min.)

April 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of a two-part episode of Pro Wrestling Then and Now, “Doc” Bruce Hazelwood from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” and Raw Hits & Misses author Jon Mezzera join Frank to discuss current WWE events and begin their look back on WrestleMania 19 from 2003. Topics include:

  • Current WWE events including the fallout from WrestleMania and the sale of WWE to Endeavor.
  • When Cody Rhodes could get a rematch with Roman Reigns and is he the right to dethrone him, or is Bruce’s long-standing contention of Jey Uso being the guy the way to go?  What are the other options?
  • WrestleMania 19 being an underrated show and how it was somewhat of a “greatest hits” and how different eras were acknowledged.
  • The first four matches of the show.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

