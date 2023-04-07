VIP AUDIO 4/7 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now (Pt. 2 of 2): Peteani & Mezzera & Hazelwood continue reviewing WrestleMania 19 from 2003. Michaels vs. Jericho, Triple H vs. Booker, Hogan vs. Vince, Rock vs. Austin III, Lesnar vs. Angle (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of the latest Pro Wrestling Then and Now, Jon Mezzera, Bruce Hazelwood, and Frank Peteani continue their look back on WrestleMania 19 from 2003. They review the remaining five matches including the great match between Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship, Booker T vs. Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon. Highlighted topics include:

The decision to have Michaels win.

“That promo” between Triple H and Booker T in the buuld-up.

The good and bad of 49-year-old Hulk Hogan vs. 58-year-old Vince McMahon

The well-told conclusion of the Rock vs. Austin story and how much the Rock gave “on the way out.”

Kurt Angle working the match with Brock leading to his downfall.

The surprising talking point coming out of WrestleMania in Bruce’s school at the time,.

