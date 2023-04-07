VIP AUDIO 4/7 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Will’s thoughts on the WWE sale ramifications, AEW in Wembley, Shane’s quads, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling and Rich Fann chat about the WWE sale, the issues with a cashless sale, Will’s view of the Executive Chairman position, and Shane’s quads, as well as AEW in Wembley and the history of the venue – both wrestling-wise and Khan family-wise. Finally, Will previews the possibility of a three-stadium show finale in a month for AEW.

