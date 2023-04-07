VIP AUDIO 4/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE WrestleMania 21 (4-3-2005): Keller, Mitchell, McNeill rate and review Cena vs. JBL, Angle-HBK, Hogan and Austin crowd reactions (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 3, 2005 WWE No Way Out PPV post-shows. First up is Rapid-Fire Analysis with Wade Keller and James Guttman presenting rapid-fire PPV analysis of WrestleMania 21 seconds after it concluded going match-by-match and segment-by-segment through the biggest annual PPV in wrestling with a quick 13 minute session.

Then, in the longer 75-minute post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill to discuss WrestleMania 21 in great depth, marching through each of the matches and segments in detail, in particular analyzing whether WWE comes out of this show with more momentum, how this show compares to past WrestleManias, what the usage of and reactions to Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin says about where they stand in the eyes of the fans today, whether Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels lived up to expectations and if it was the right finish, and much more.

