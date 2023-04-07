News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/7 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon not at Smackdown and what that could indicate, contrasts between Vince and his “new boss” Ari Emanuel, McIntyre pulled from Smackdown, Draft Speculation, Regal update, more (19 min.)

April 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

  • Vince McMahon not at Smackdown and what that could indicate.
  • Contrasts between Vince and his “new boss” Ari Emanuel.
  • Drew McIntyre pulled from Smackdown.
  • Draft Speculation.
  • William Regal update.
  • Raw and Smackdown ratings including year-to-year comparisons.

