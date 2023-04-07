WWE issues apology on WrestleMania 39 promo video

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE apologized on Friday morning for including footage of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz during a video package for the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match at WrestleMania 39.

The footage aired during a pre-show promo video for the match, but was edited out of the actual WrestleMania 39 event before the match took place. “We had no knowledge of what was depicted,” a WWE spokesperson said in the statement about the situation. “As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error.”

Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik at WrestleMania. Dominik’s entrance featured him being escorted out of jail, which the Auschwitz footage was meant to represent in the video package.

