SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

APRIL 5, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Can Dexter Lumis end Bronson Reed’s undefeated streak?

(1) RICK BOOGS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/ Shelton Benjamin)

Boogs shrieked in a high-pitched voice before being grappled by Alexander. Boogs grabbed Alexander around his waist and tossed him across the ring. When they locked up, Boogs shoved Alexander down to the mat, then flexed at the crowd while screaming some more. Alexander worked on Boogs’s left arm and shoulder a bit. Boogs powered out and curled Alexander multiple times in a pump-handle position before hurling him with a fallaway slam. Alexander rolled out to ringside, saying, “Not doing it!”

Benjamin distracted Boogs, allowing Alexander to clothesline Boogs on the apron. Boogs slowly got to his feet and entered the ring on the ref’s eight-count. Alexander immediately came in with forearm strikes before applying a chinlock. Boogs stood up through the punishment and again threw Alexander to the canvas. Boogs fired Alexander into two corners, then hit a bulldog while shrieking. Boogs removed his shoulder straps, but Alexander hit a superkick. Boogs caught Alexander attempting the Neuralyzer, but Boogs caught him mid-move and power slammed Alexander to the mat. Boogs remained there for the cover and three-count.

WINNER: Rick Boogs by pinfall in 6:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: It’s awkward to watch Boogs’s over-the-top antics to minimal crowd reaction. The effort-to-payoff ratio is off the charts. Something needs to be adjusted because I wanted the heels to beat the obnoxious Boogs.)

(2) BRONSON REED vs. DEXTER LUMIS

Reed applied a side headlock to start, then ran the ropes and leveled Lumis with a shoulder block. Lumis immediately shot back up to his feet, then ran the ropes and hit a clothesline that didn’t budge Reed. Lumis went for a back suplex with a similar outcome. Lumis persisted and drop kicked Reed into a corner, then landed several punches. Lumis attempted an ill-advised sunset flip, and Reed simply dropped his rear end onto Lumis’s gut. Reed stood up and dusted his hands off. Lumis rolled out to ringside to regroup, and Reed got onto the apron and jumped at Lumis, knocking him down with a flying shoulder tackle. We cut to break.

Reed was chopping Lumis in the corner when we returned. He fired Lumis across the ring into the turnbuckles, then applied a chin lock. Lumis elbowed out and ran the ropes, but Reed knocked him down with a reverse elbow on the rebound. Reed deliberately lined up a senton splash but Lumis rolled out of the way. Lumis landed several strikes and this time successfully hit the back suplex. Lumis kipped up and hit Reed with a leg drop before covering for a two-count. Lumis crept back and forth on all fours as Reed got to his feet. Reed knocked Lumis down with an upright splash, then dropped a big elbow. With Lumis on the mat, Reed climbed to the top rope and dropped the Tsunami – he covered Lumis for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Bronson Reed by pinfall in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Basic match where we got to see what both wrestlers offer. Lumis definitely looked like he had a chance, but Reed’s streak remains alive. Like the first match, the crowd didn’t really get into this.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH-UP: 3/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Odyssey Jones vs. Dexter Lumis, Brooke vs. Lopez, more