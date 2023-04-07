WWE Smackdown 4/7 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 39 fallout continues with a major return for Triple H and an appearance by the new Undisputed World Tag Team Champions.

When: Friday April 7, 2023

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 4/7 Match Card

Triple H to address WWE Universe

Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley talks WrestleMania win over Charlotte Flair

Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

