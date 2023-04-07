WWE Smackdown 4/7 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WrestleMania 39 fallout continues with a major return for Triple H and an appearance by the new Undisputed World Tag Team Champions.
When: Friday April 7, 2023
Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 4/7 Match Card
- Triple H to address WWE Universe
- Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
- Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley talks WrestleMania win over Charlotte Flair
- Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes
