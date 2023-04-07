News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 4/7 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 7, 2023

WrestleMania 39 fallout continues with a major return for Triple H and an appearance by the new Undisputed World Tag Team Champions.

When: Friday April 7, 2023

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 4/7 Match Card

  • Triple H to address WWE Universe
  • Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
  • Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
  • Rhea Ripley talks WrestleMania win over Charlotte Flair
  • Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

