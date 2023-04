FREE PODCAST 4/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #220 (3-29-93) of the PWTorch including WrestleMania 9 preview, Wally Karbo’s death, Vince joins Jim Ross’s radio show, Part 3 of Madusa Torch Talk, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-fourth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #220 of the PWTorch including news on the death of Wally Karbo, a WrestleMania 9 preview, Madusa Torch Talk, listener trivia, Ross officially joining WWF at Mania, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

