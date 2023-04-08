FREE PODCAST 4/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Triple H announces WWE Draft, Jey vs. Sami, on-site report, live callers, emails (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from the “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” PWTorch Dailycast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the latest Bloodline developments including Jey Uso seeming conflicted but still siding with Bloodline against Sami. Then thoughts on Triple H’s announcement of a WWE Draft soon, and analysis of the rest of the episode including the massive heat Dominik receive. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who talked about off-air matches and happenings and crowd reactions. They took live calls and read listener emails too.

