FREE PODCAST 4/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom review huge WWE week, McNeill & Radican interview Mean Street Posse & Smash Bros. (164 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They cover a monumental week with a WWE WrestleMania 39 review, analysis of the WWE sale, and the battle for dominance between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque.

Then we jump back ten years (4-3-2013) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. In the first half, they interview independent tag team the Super Smash Bros. who discuss with live callers Super Smash’s name and wrestling influence, big tag match vs. the Young Bucks that weekend at WrestleCon, wrestling for PWG, and other topics. In the second-half, McNeill interviews with live callers the former WWE tag team Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs & Pete Gas) about their Mania Weekend appearance at WrestleCon, WWE memories both on Mania Weekend and during the Attitude Era, and much more!

