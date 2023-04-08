FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (4-2-2013) Final WrestleMania 29 hype including Rock-Cena, Punk-Taker angle with Paul Bearer’s urn (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-2-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss with live callers the final WrestleMania 29 hype on Raw, the final WM29 line-up, predictions for PPV matches, could the C.M.Punk-Undertaker angle turn people off, might John Cena turn heel, and much more. Besides live calls, there are a variety of email questions tackled in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
