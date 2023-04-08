VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #753 (April 12, 2003): WWF banks on Goldberg after WrestleMania, McNeill on King of the Ring history, Ortiz uses WWF as leverage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #753 cover-dated April 12, 2003: This issue features a cover story on WWE banking on Goldberg to carry next year of main events… Jason Powell says on second thought, WrestleMania 19 wasn’t so good… Pat McNeill’s third installment of the history of the King of the Ring… Torch Talk part six with Justin Credible on why he has trouble accepting the Tough Enough students… Keller’s TNA PPV report with staff roundtable reviews… Plus Torch Newswire, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, Key Live Event results, and the Top Five Stories of the Week…

