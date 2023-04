VIP AUDIO 4/7 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Triple H announcement, Dominik & Priest vs. Rey & Escobar, Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium, Sami vs. Jey with more Bloodline drama, Rhea speaks, Dominik booed (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a Triple H announcement, Dominik Mysterio & Damien Priest vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar, The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium, Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso with more Bloodline drama, Rhea Ripley speaks about her win over Charlotte, Dominik received massive boos, and more.

