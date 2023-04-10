4/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lynch & Lita vs. Raquel & Morgan for tag titles, Cody-Lesnar fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 10, 2023

SEATTLE, WASH.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. Patrick said it’s always great when Rey makes his way over to Raw. As Rey’s entrance took place, they cut to Corey Graves and Patrick who said many of the wrestlers had travel issues. They said Cody Rhodes would be there, plus Alpha Academy vs. The Usos, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, and the Women’s Tag Team Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: That feels sufficiently loaded in terms of the line-up.)

-Rey said he wants to pour his heart out to the fans because it’s been a crazy year for him. He said he’s had a lot of ups and downs. He said last week should have been a dream come true going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” He said he ended up facing his own son at WrestleMania, but he really wanted things to be different. Dominik Mysterio’s music interrupted (as is apparently required two minutes into any Rey promo).

Dominik told Rey to keep his name out of his mouth. He said he’s making things about himself, as always. Rey said The Judgment Day aren’t his real family, they’re selfish idiots using him. Dominik said Rey is the selfish person because it’s all about Rey getting whatever Rey wants.

Clips aired of what The Judgment Day did to Rey and Bad Bunny last week. Dominik said it was music to his ears when Bunny was slammed through the table last week. Rey said he talked to Bunny and he said he’ll be back and he’ll make them regret putting their hands on him. Dominik said those are empty words. Rey said he talks a big game, but he should man up and take care of things on his own. Rey suggested they have a WrestleMania rematch. Dominik said he doesn’t want to fight his own father, but he knows someone who will. Finn Balor’s ring entrance began. [c]

(1) FINN BALOR (w/Dominik) vs. REY MYSTERIO

The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. After some back and forth action, Rey knocked Balor to the floor. He then slid under the bottom rope and splashed Balor. Dominik backed away. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Balor made a comeback. When Rey went for a top rope frog splash a few minutes later, Balor lifted his knees and scored a two count. At 12:00 Dominik stood on the ring apron and swung a chain-wrapped fist at Rey. Rey punched him first and then threw Balor to ringside. Rey dove onto both of them, knocking them hard into the announce table. Rey threw Balor into the ring. Balor distracted the ref as Dominik hit Rey with the chain. Balor climbed to the top rope and landed a Coup de Gras for the win.

WINNER: Balor in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. You could image, under different circumstances, this being a dream match on the indy scene that people would travel to see given their backgrounds.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside who threw to a backstage segment earlier.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Chad Gable and Otis when Maxxine Dupri walked in and said Otis “looks delicious as always.” She said Gable “looks Gremlin.” Off to the side, there was a ruckus and Lita was down. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were on the scene. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus showed up and seemed to suspect that Rodriguez and Morgan had something to do with it.

-Patrick said they’d hear from Cody Rhodes next about the Brock Lesnar attack. [c]

-A video package aired on last week’s angle with Brock attacking Cody.

-Graves said they’ve reached out to Lesnar for comment but they got no response. Graves said there was some talk about Lesnar being displeased with his placement on the WrestleMania card, but he felt there had to be more to it.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Becky for an update on Lita. Becky looked concerned and angry. She said Lita was at a local medical facility and she has her suspicions who is responsible and she’ll make them pay. Becky said Trish offered to replace Lita. Trish walked in and said she’d do it for Lita. Becky said it’s happening right now.

-Becky and Trish made their entrance. [c]

(2) BECKY LYNCH & TRISH STRATUS vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & LIV MORGAN – Women’s Tag Team Title match



Graves said Lynch can adjust on the fly and has dealt with adversity before, whereas this affects the gameplan of Raquel and Morgan. The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Becky hot-tagged in Trish at 2:00. Trish tagged Becky in a minute later and Becky landed a top rope legdrop for a near fall. They cut to a break. [c]

Trish had Morgan grounded in a chinlock after the break. Raquel and Becky each tagged in a minute later. Rodriguez got the better of Becky, tossing her around the ring including a fallaway slam and a twisting corner swinging elbow drop for a two count. Becky came back with a missile dropkick for a near fall a minute later. Trish and Becky went for a double-team superplex, but Raquel resisted. She knocked Becky down. Trish head-scissored Raquel to the mat for a two count. Becky and Trish double-teamed Raquel and scored a two count. A minute later Morgan tagged in and landed an assisted DDT for a near fall on Becky.

[HOUR TWO]

Becky and Trish went for a double-team superplex on Morgan. Raquel ran over and powerbombed all of them to the mat. Everyone was down and slow to get up. Liv rolled up Becky from behind for a near fall. Becky fired back with a clothesline. Patrick called it a brilliant title match. Becky and Trish again set up a double-team move in the corner, but it took a while to set up. Raquel powered Becky onto Morgan and then Becky scored a two count. That was awkward.

Becky called for Morgan to stand, but Morgan countered Becky into a small package. Becky came right back with a Disarm Her. Raquel kicked Becky in the head. Stratus gave Raquel the Stratusfaction finisher. Morgan gave Becky her Oblivion, but Lynch rolled through and landed a Manhandle Slam. Raquel yanked Becky out of the ring. Becky kicked Raquel and then tagged in Trish. Becky leaped onto Raquel at ringside as Trish went for her Chick Kick. Morgan ducked and then rolled up Trish for the win.

WINNERS: Morgan & Rodriguez in 15:00 to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Afterward, Trish looked dejected. Becky raised her arm and gave her a pep talk. They hugged, but when Becky turned to leave, Trish attacked her from behind and then landed a Chick Kick.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match itself was okay most of the way, but some of the double-team moves took forever to set up and looked clunky enough that even Graves acknowledged it, attributing it to Trish substituting for Lita.)

-Kelly interviewed Paul Heyman backstage. She asked if he can provide any insight into Brock Lesnar’s action last week. Heyman deflected to taking about Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. He said Owens isn’t just a problem, he has a problem. He said Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle aren’t there due to flight delays. He accused them of intentionally missing a flight to Raw because they were scared of Solo. He hinted that the Usos might help solve the Owens problem after noting Owens has no friends at Raw. [c]

-A replay aired of Trish turning on Becky.

-Byron Saxton approached Trish backstage for comment. Trish walked right past him without commenting.

-Graves plugged Cody would speak later.

-A clip aired of Triple H announcing the WWE Draft last Friday on Smackdown.

-Bayley walked out of Adam Pearce’s locker room and told Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai that she wanted to talk to him about getting them a tag team title match, but Pearce could only talk about the Draft. She said he offered her a match against Piper Niven and Michin later with the winner getting a title match against Bianca Belair. Bayley said when she beats Belair, that will give her more leverage to get them a tag title match. Iyo didn’t look happy. Kai said it should be one of them, not Bayley. Bayley said she didn’t know they felt that way, but she’d go talk to Pearce again.

-Bobby Lashley stood on a platform and flexed for his ring entrance. Graves said Lashley will have momentum from winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. [c]

(3) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BRONSON REED

The bell rang 26 minute into the second hour. After some back and forth action, Bronson leaped at Lashley at ringside and knocked him down. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Lashley was in control after the break. He landed a neckbreaker and then played to the crowd before suplexing Bronson. The crowd popped for the feat of strength. Graves declared that the fans were on their feet, but the camera view didn’t show many fans standing. Lashley then went for a Hurt Lock, but he couldn’t get his fingers locked because of Bronson’s size. Bronson leaped backwards and fell onto Lashley’s right shoulders and chest. He made the cover, but Lashley kicked out. Bronson eye-raked Lashley a minute later and then leaped off the second rope with a Thesz press. Graves said it was like a grain silo falling out of the sky. Lashley caught a charging Bronson with a one-armed slam. Graves declared Lashley isn’t human. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock again as fans chanted “Bobby! Bobby!” Reed powered Lashley through the ropes to the floor. Lashley threw Bronson around at ringside, but Bronson reversed Lashley into the ringpost. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Double countout in 10:00.

-Afterward, Lashley and Bronson battled at ringside near the Andre trophy. A bunch of referees and officials ran to ringside to separate them. Lashley broke free and attacked Bronson again. The crowd popped.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was compelling because of the sheer mass vs. strength component. It was a bit clunky at times, though. The crowd was into it, especially the closing minutes and post-match brawl.) [c]

-Cody made his ring entrance. He got cheered. When his music stopped, fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” He said, “So, Seattle, whad’ya want to talk about?” He said in recent months he was talking about the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and finishing his story. He said at WrestleMania 39, he lost. Fans booed. He asked fans to blame no one but him. He said he didn’t calculate for the lengths Reigns would be willing to go. “I lost and I’m sorry,” he said. He said he heard from his friend Matt afterward that being in the main event was huge. His friend asked if wins and losses even matter at this point in his career. He said having moments without caring about winning or losing is for people who have already told their stories.

He brought up Heyman saying that if Cody were ever to challenge for the title again, he has to earn it. Cody said that tends to dismiss his entire career and life. He said, “Earn it? I am it!” He got intense and looked into the camera as he said it.

He said the unfinished tale has a whole new wrinkle. He brought up Brock Lesnar. He said it was embarrassing to wake up the day after coming up short at WrestleMania and ending up destroyed at Raw. He said he heard that Lesnar was “unhappy with his spot at WrestleMania.” He said he can almost understand Brock being upset that the event wasn’t more about him. He said he also thinks Brock is uncertain about him because he brought change that would affect him. He asked why Lesnar waited until his back was turned. He said he knows Lesnar is listening. He said when Lesnar looks in the mirror, he sees a former NCAA Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and UFC Champion.

Cody said when Lesnar was a rookie, he saw Rock and saw a victim. He listed big wins in UFC and WWE. He asked Lesnar if he sees a victim when he looks at him. He said if someone asks him if he’s scared of Lesnar, the answer is yes. “I’d be crazy not to be scared of Brock Lesnar, but I still want to fight Brock Lesnar,” he said. He said when Lesnar blinks, he’ll strike and when he stumbles, he’ll pounce. He said when Lesnar looks in the mirror, when he’s done with him, he will see prey for the first time, not predator. He said Lesnar will be his victim.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody seems to be getting more comfortable week after week, shedding any insecurity he had over what went wrong with his popularity with the AEW fanbase. I’d have preferred Cody suggest that he was the better man at WrestleMania because he didn’t lean on outside interference to win, then vow that he will account for that in a rematch. He acknowledged that Reigns “went to lengths” to win that he didn’t account for, but didn’t frame those “lengths” as a sign that Reigns didn’t think he could win straight up against him. In other words, he seemed a little too dismissive of how Reigns beat him. The stakes are so high, and Reigns got away with a lot and Cody should point out Reigns has nothing to be proud of. There’s an argument to be made for a babyface not whining and complaining, but pointing out that the heel resorted to cheating is part of what makes babyfaces more admirable to fans – because they want to earn what they accomplish within the rules.)

-The Usos made their ring entrance. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

(4) THE USOS vs. CHAD GABLE & OTIS

The bell rang two minutes into the third hour. Otis began the match. Gable tagged in a couple minutes in and he rallied against Jimmy. Jey tagged in and landed a forearm to Gable’s throat. The Usos dropkicked Otis off the ring apron to the floor. As the Usos celebrated, Gable rolled to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Graves said they know that Reigns is disappointed in the Usos right now, “so a return to the form is of the utmost importance right now.” When Otis stood up and returned to the ring apron, fans popped. Otis tagged in and beat up both Usos. Gable leaped off the top rope and knocked Jimmy off of Otis’s shoulders with a leaping bulldog for a near fall. Jey broke up the cover. Gable landed a top rope flying headbutt a minute later for a near fall. Jimmy went for a superkick, but Gable blocked it and went for an anklelock. Jimmy escaped and tagged in Jey. They double-teamed Gable including a 1D for the win.

WINNERS: Usos in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked Graves framing this as vital for the Usos because Reigns was disappointed in them. Competitive, athletically crisp, nicely-paced match.)

-Patrick hyped Solo vs. Owens coming up later.

-Iyo Sky made her ring entrance along with Bayley and Dakota Kai. [c]

(5) IYO SKY (w/Bayley, Dakota Kai) vs. PIPER NIVEN vs. MICHIN – Triple Threat to earn a Raw Title match

The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. Graves credited Bayley for talking to Pearce and giving Sky a slot in this match instead of her. Graves said Niven always looks miserable and thus “fits right in here in Seattle.” He said he’s been in Seattle for two days and he’s miserable. Graves said Michin came to WWE with a lot of fanfare and aspirations, but she’s failed to deliver on her goals so far. [c]

Back from the break, Niven controlled Michin for a while including a running elbow drop for a near fall on Michin. Patrick said Sky has been doing a lot of work for Bayley, which might be where Sky is getting frustrated. Graves said a great leader knows when to distribute work to others. Sky head-scissored Michin off the top rope and then springboard dropkicked Niven. Sky broke up the cover. Michin roundkicked Sky in the chest and then the head followed by a Dragon suplex. Graves said Michin keeps hitting big moves, but not following up quickly enough. Niven dropped an elbow on Sky, who rolled to the floor. Michin then sunset-bombed Niven for a two count. Graves compared it to Roxanne Perez’s Pop Rox. Sky landed her Over the Moonsault onto both Michin and Niven, then covered Michin for the win. Bayley and Kai celebrated with Sky.

WINNER: Sky in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good competitive back and forth match. I’m curious how the situation plays out with Sky getting a singles push, which this match sets in motion, and Bayley perhaps getting jealous of her success.)

-Saxton interviewed Owens who said he’s got street smarts and he leads with his emotions all the time. He said his heart is telling him he has to beat Solo Sikoa. He said his knee isn’t 100 percent, and they know it, but he just wants to get revenge on Solo for injuring his knee. He turned around and showed that the back of his shirt says, “Just keep fighting.” Saxton read it out loud. Owens told Saxton he said it so good. Owens grabbed his tag belts and walked away.

-Solo Sikoa walked out with the Usos. Graves said they look united, not divided. [c]

(6) SOLO SIKOA (w/The Usos) vs. KEVIN OWENS

Owens made his entrance after the break. Solo dominated early. KO took over and beat up Solo at ringside. Owens crotch-chopped toward the Usos and then landed a leaping senton splash on Solo for a two count at 2:00. Owens knee gave out and Solo targeted it. He hip attacked Owens in the corner. They cut to a break as the ref checked on KO. [c]

Solo dominated Owens for a while after the break. Owens made a comeback and struggled to climb to the top rope. He landed a leaping swanton for a near fall at 12:00. Owens managed a Pop-up Powerbomb, but he couldn’t follow up quickly as his knee gave out during a stunner attempt. Jimmy distracted the ref as Jey superkicked Owens from ringside. Solo then superkicked Owens followed by his Samoan Spike for the win.

WINNER: Solo in 14:00.

-As the Usos and Solo triple-teamed Owens, matt Riddle and Sami Zayn were shown arriving at the arena and running out for the save. Sami and Riddle battled past the Usos and then beat up the Usos in the ring. Sami threw Jey into the corner with an Exploder Suplex. Owens recovered and gave Jimmy a stunner. Sami then went for a Helluva Kick on Jey, but Solo yanked him to safety.