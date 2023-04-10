FOCO announces release of 90s Attitude Era Mini Bobble Box Set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO’s latest release of bobbleheads will be a 90s Attitude Era Mini Bobble Box Set.

The box set features 8 of the top wrestlers from the late 90s Attitude Era including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kane, Rikishi, Chyna, Mankind, and X-Pac.

Each bobblehead has the wrestler in an action pose wearing their signature outfit from the era posed on top of a stage themed base. Each bobblehead in the set is packaged individually inside a red WWE box and stands at 4 inches tall. The set is limited to 360 units and retails for $190.

This item is set to ship no later than Sept. 22.