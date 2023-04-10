FREE PODCAST 4/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Should past WrestleManias have ended with a different match? Wade Keller and Sam Roberts discuss WrestleManias 18-33 (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to Wade and Sam Roberts from WWE’s Kickoff Shows and the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast discussing WrestleManias 18 through 33, one at a time, looking at the final match on each card and deciding if it was the right match to conclude each show or if there were other better or viable candidates. The first installment of this conversation covering WrestleManias 1-17 was posted on March 30 on this podcast feed.

