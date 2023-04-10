FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-10-18) Raw After WrestleMania analysis including Vince’s latest desperate attempt to get Reigns over and why it made no sense (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn to discuss the Raw After WrestleMania, as it’s now known, with extended analysis trying to make sense of Vince McMahon’s latest desperate attempt to get Roman Reigns over and why this chapter made less than zero sense. Plus tons of news including Paige retiring, the Greatest Rumble Ever line-up, Superstar Shake-up announcement, returns and debuts galore including Jeff Hardy, Ember Moon, Bobby Lashley, No Way Jose, Authors of Pain, and more. There are live callers, Rich Fann joins us from New Orleans on-site, and we answer email questions.

