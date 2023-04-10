Logan Paul signs extension with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul announced on social media Monday morning that he has signed a contract extension with WWE. Paul wrestled against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on what was the last day of his contract with the company.

Paul wrestled his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38 last year. Paul teamed with The Miz on that show and then wrestled him in a one-on-one match at Summerslam. Late in 2022, Paul lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He appeared again at the Royal Rumble and eliminated Rollins from the match.

Fightful is reporting that Paul’s new deal with WWE is a multi-year agreement.

