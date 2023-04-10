Will Ospreay provides update on injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay says he is still struggling with rebuilding strength in his injured shoulder.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight and IWGP United States Champion took to Twitter over the weekend to give an update on his status.

“Just an update for you all,” Ospreay wrote. “I have more range of motion in my shoulder, but still struggling with strength. I think I’ll be ok, but I’m just goin through my physio with this as I don’t want to come back too early and (have) this thing rip up. Much love, miss you all.

Just an update for you all. I have more range of motion in my shoulder but still struggling with strength. I think I’ll be ok but I’m just going through my physio with this as I don’t wanna come back too early and this thing rip off. Much love, miss you all. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 8, 2023

Ospreay lost his IWGP United States Championship to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the beginning of January. Though he’s been out of action, Ospreay is scheduled to compete in the number one contender tournament his May with a shot at Kenny Omega and the US title on the line.

CATCH-UP: 4/8 NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2023 RESULTS: Okada vs. Sanada, Mercedes Mone in action, more