We will witness the fallout of Brock Lesnar’s brutal attack on Cody Rhodes this week on WWE Raw.

When: Monday April 10, 2023

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 4/10 Full Match Card

Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar attack

Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

