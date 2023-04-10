SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium – HIT

Gunther has gained creditability for me. So when a match graphic appears, and Gunther is on it, the match, at worst, will be good. The match started slow but then picked up after the commercial break. For years WWE has brought out big guy after big guy, and they have never worked or flamed out. Rich Holland has something, and people should acknowledge his upside moving forward. Sheamus getting the pin for his team tells me WWE will likely run back Sheamus and Gunther at the Backlash PLE, and if that’s the case sign me up.

Ricochet vs. Ivar – HIT

An enjoyable match. While Triple H has been the head booker, Ricochet was a fun cheat code for Friday nights, and when Vince is away, the mice will play.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Natalya & Shotzi – MISS

It was a slow clunky match that didn’t go 3 minutes. Shotzi looks lost in the ring, and at this point, I’ve not sure how you can coach that problem. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez going over was okay because it’s an attempt to build the team’s momentum going into their title match on Monday Night Raw.

Tripe H’s announcement – MISS

I don’t know if having Triple H announce WWE will be having a date soon is worth a show-long hook, but WWE did it anyways. Of course, a draft doesn’t benefit anyone until WWE decides to split the belts from Roman, but since WWE isn’t doing that anytime soon, what’s the point?

Judgment day promo – HIT

With Rea Ripley as the new Smackdown women’s champion, I would like her to lean into being a babyface more, but that’s my preference—a short and effective promo from the group. The fans still hate Dominik Mysterio though this story isn’t for me. WWE has nailed Dominik and Rey these past months.

LWO vs. The Judgment Day – MISS

LWO returning – MISS

The match – HIT

I don’t want to relive copycat factions from the NWO. The idea is cute, but if you steal something from WCW, make sure it’s good. Dominik Mysterio getting his ass kicked sounds better on paper than watching the man wrestle. I understand Dominik Mysterio is over because he’s crap in the ring, but that doesn’t mean I want to watch him wrestle for ten minutes. The match was a fixture to build up heat for the Backlash PLE with The Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio. Rey tags with Bad Bunny to set up a tag match vs. The Judgment Day at Backlash should be the direction in the next few weeks.

Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso – MISS

I don’t care how good their chemistry is together. There is no reason for Sami Zayn to take pinfall to lose Jey after WrestleMania. The outcome is clearly to create heat for a rematch for Backlash, but this old hat nonsense booking, and I won’t sugarcoat it.

FINAL THOUGHTS: On a scale of Smackdown being better than Raw after Mania, sure, but that’s a low bar. My biggest concern moving forward is WWE has jumped the shark on the Bloodline storyline, and a proper climax was missed at night two of WrestleMania. Sami and the bloodline carried the show when everything was average most weeks. I don’t think a WWE draft could rebuild the momentum the show had in 2022.

CATCH-UP: Logan Paul signs extension with WWE