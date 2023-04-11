4/11 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Women’s Tag Championship match, #1 contender’s match for Hayes, Stratton vs. Ruca, Jade’s return promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

APRIL 11, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap video of Indi Hartwell’s first night as Women’s NXT Champion last week and her match with Zoey Stark, which she won with crucifix pin. They then showed the return of Cora Jade as she attacked Hartwell. They then shifted to Carmelo Hayes’ first night as Men’s NXT Champion and Bron Breakker’s subsequent heel turn by laying out Hayes and Trick Williams.

-Hayes’ music hit as they hit the arena. The champion was accompanied by Williams. Vic Joseph and Booker T hyped the #1 contender’s fatal four-way match for later in the evening. Hayes quieted the crowd and said it’s important to address what happened last week. He said it was supposed to be about respect, but he let his guard down and got caught slipping again. He said he gets it and that Breakker is still in his feelings for losing. He said Breakker didn’t pass the torch; Hayes took the torch from Breakker. He said no one wants Breakker to be their #1 anymore, they want him instead. He said they’re going to be battling for a long time and that was a chapter. He said he was going to flex his champion’s privilege and added Breakker to the contender’s match later. He said he’s not asking, but demanding. My son Dragon Lee’s music hit.

Lee, along with JD McDonagh and now Breakker, are three of the four in that match. Lee entered the ring and said the champ is here in Spanish. He congratulated Hayes and shook his hand. Lee said last week Breakker disrespected him and he understands Hayes wants revenge, but Lee came to fight the best and the title says Hayes is the best. He said it proves that when Hayes shoots, it doesn’t miss. He said Hayes may want Breakker, but after he wins tonight, it’ll be Hayes vs. Lee at Spring Breakin’ (he said Spring Breakker). Hayes said never interrupt the champion, but he gave him a pass because Lee is new. Hayes said he has the title not because he looks good, but because he’s like that.

McDonagh’s music hit. He entered and said to Hayes he needs to keep his head on a swivel. He said one week and Hayes’ armor of invincibility is already shattering, being laid out by Breakker. He said if it was him, he’d just headbutt Hayes in the face. He said ego is loud and confidence quiet and when the bell rings, he knows he’s number one. He told Lee he’s finding out tonight and Hayes at Spring Breakin’. Hayes said McDonagh still has to get over that rainbow before he gets to the pot of gold and said yes, it’s a leprechaun joke.

Grayson Waller’s music hit, so he must be the fourth. The arrogant Aussie said he’s in the match. He mocked the crowd for thinking he was finished and booing him. He translated for Lee saying the audience and him are “el stupido.” He called out Hayes and said a real superstar is going to take the title from him. Hayes then put over Spring Breakin’ and then posed with the title. I guess Breakker isn’t official, so it’s just the three of them so far.

-They showed Kiana James and Fallon Henley in the locker room. James said Henley tried to ruin her relationship and then said they need to win by any means necessary. She said she doesn’t want goody two-shoes Henley, but, “Yeehaw cowboy bitch” Henley. Josh Briggs then appeared to intervene in their argument and James informed them that Brooks Jensen wouldn’t be there because he doesn’t want to be around Henley and Briggs.

(Hazelwood’s Take: The crowd was huge for Hayes and Lee, and Waller has nuclear heat with the crowd. Waller is just so good on the mic and that alone is going to make him so much damn money in this business.)

-They returned with a Sol Ruca TikTok and Dani Palmer recording a video as Tiffany Stratton drove up and asked why they’re recording in her parking lot and that they didn’t ask for permission. She called them tools and said no one cares that they’re best friends and said, “Ew,” then asked for valet.

-The challengers were already in the ring as they returned. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn entered next for their first match as champion.

(1) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN (c) vs. FALLON HENLEY & KIANA JAMES (w/Josh Briggs) – Women’s NXT Tag Team Championship match

James attacked Fyre before the bell, then Henley to Dawn as the bell rung. James bodyslammed Fyre on the outside and then tagged in to fight Dawn. Henley then tagged in and hit a running back elbow. Dawn used the hair to allow Fyre to make the sneaky tag. Fyre tripped Henley from the outside and then punched her. They showed a split-screen where Jensen drove up in his truck and angrily left the vehicle. Fyre and Dawn worked Henley in their corner, making quick tags and beating on Henley. Fyre prevented an escape and hit a back body drop. Henley hit a jawbreaker and tagged in Henley to no response from the crowd. James took it to Dawn, then forced Fyre into the corner with her partner and hit a running shoulder tackle to both women in the corner. Henley tagged in and hit a kick to the head of Dawn. James forced Fyre outside. Henley slid out and punched Dawn as James hita n apron moonsault to Fyre on the outside. [c]

Before they returned, and it could just be on the media player, but they ran a quick ten- or 15-second Stratton promo video, though the highlights were from her previous character I believe. Dawn had James in a sub as they showed Fyre hitting a gourdbuster on James onto Dawn’s knees. Dawn was hit a sunset flip for a two-count, then immediately went back to the midsection. Fyre tagged in as a graphic showed that Jade would be next, as well as Duke Hudson’s MVP trophy presentation later. James hit a Code Red for a two-count, then countered a gourdbuster attempt to hit a belly-to-back. There was absolutely no reaction from the crowd. Briggs tried getting the crowd to cheer to mixed results.

Dawn and Henley tagged in and Henley hit some punches that need some work. She hit a rope-assisted bulldog, then a corner running strike and a running face smash. She took out Fyre, then hit a loose blockbuster from the second rope to Dawn. Fyre broke up the pin, then hit a superkick to eliminate James from the match. Henley and Dawn both hit roundhouse kicks. Fyre went for an Alabama Slam, but Henley turned it into a destroyer. Jensen came down and tried giving the bag to Henley, but was ejected by the ref as Henley yelled at him. He shoved Briggs to the ground and glared at him. Henley turned into a roundhouse kick and then Fyre tagged in to hit their codebreaker-swanton combo. Fyre held the back of her head and Dawn had to drag her partner onto Henley. Fyre kept a hold of her head as Jensen was at the entrance with James in his arms. Fyre looked woozy.

-A Noam Dar vignette played for “Supernova 11.” He said he’s a combination of swag and style, an elegant savage with unlimited potential. He said there’s only one supernova. He said he’s a world class performer and revolutionized a new lifestyle with the Heritage Cup rules match: two falls to a finish, six rounds, three minutes each, 20 seconds between rounds. He said he’s brought the cup and the talents to NXT, so it looks like my prediction last week that this mean we see the Heritage Cup was kind of correct; I said periodically and this vignette made it seem like it would be more often than that. He said it’s time to separate the sheep from the GOATs.

WINNER: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn at 10:09 (backstabber-swanton) to RETAIN the Women’s NXT Tag Team Championship

-The MVP presentation was shown to be up next, directly contradicting the graphics they showed during the match.

(Hazelwood’s Take: I cannot stress this enough, but the crowd was silent for that match. The usual hot tag spots or climatic spots drew literally no reaction from the crowd. It’s probably a lot to do with what we’ve been discussing for weeks now in that this James-Jensen-Henley-Briggs thing is just dragging on so long.)

-They showed Lee warming up as they returned.

DUKE HUDSON’S MVP CEREMONY

Chase U was in the ring as they returned with the student section just behind the ring on an elevated platform. Andre Chase said thanks to the courage of tonight’s award recipient, this man went above and beyond the call of duty at Stand & Deliver and earned the distinction of Most Valuable Player. He said they don’t always see eye-to-eye, but they’ll always fight for each other. They cut him off before he started cussing, and then introduced Hudson as the MVP. Thea Hail was jumping all over the place and excited beyond excited. They posed for a pic and Hudson thanked Chase. He said he doesn’t like award ceremonies and often says it’s not about Chase Me, but Chase U. He said he stands there and thought of million of people watching him on the biggest night of his career on the biggest NXT event and took Chase U, placed them on his large back, and took them to the promised land. He said this isn’t just patting himself on his large back, but that he merely led the march toward evil. He said to his mentor, thank you. To Hail, thank you “I guess.” He said he’s now the MVP. The smugness was oozing. He said there’s something else to spell out, asked everyone to rise and then had them spell out Chase U.

Breakker then came from the crowd in all black because he’s heel now! Breakker interrupted them and he said for good reason. Breakker mentioned the #1 contender’s match and he said he realized that the title is nothing but a curse on his career and that he doesn’t need the APPROVAL OF THESE SCUMBAGS ANYMORE (he yelled). He said they’re going to see a side of him they’ve never seen before and told Hudson that “Mr. MVP” should take his spot in the match. He extended a hand and Hudson was wary, but shook it and then dodged as Breakker hit a spear on Chase. Hudson debated, then grabbed the trophy and bailed as Hail checked on Chase. Breakker then took a Chase U flag and tore it in half to the utter shock of Hail.

-A video played showing an abandoned house, Gigi Dolin saying it was where she grew up. She said the boarded up window is where they (her and her brother) looked out dreaming of better days. She said she’s human and wants to be loved like everyone else, and that’s why Jacy Jayne did what she did. She said Jayne may have broker her heart and face, but will never break her will. She said like the rose tattooed on her, it started from nothing and grew into something. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Hey! Did you know that Breakker is a heel now!? Chase’s long-awaited turn seems to finally be in motion as he gets a bit too big for his britches. That vignette for Dolin was well done, and she just came across as someone who fans will support.)

-They showed and NXT_Anonymous Twitter video of Pretty Deadly being jumped in the parking lot by Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, complete with tire iron and kidnapping Kit Wilson in the boot of their car.

-“Big Body” Javier Bernal was in the ring. Eddy Thorpe then entered to a good reaction from the crowd once the lights went up and his name appeared on the Tron. Some fans even had Thorpe signs already. This is his second NXT match.

(2) EDDY THORPE vs. “BIG BODY” JAVIER BERNAL – Singles match

Bernal hit a cheap shot as the bell rung, but Thorpe turned it on him and maintained a hold of the left wrist. Bernal tried a few moves out of it, but Thorpe held on as Hudson being the fourth was made official. Thorpe used his quickness and technical ability to gain the advantage until Bernal hit a head scissor. Thorpe hit a jumping splash as Damon Kemp was shown at the entrance watching the match. Bernal used his position to use a schoolboy to send Thorpe hard to the floor, then rammed his head into the announce table.

Back in the ring, Thorpe hit a big chop, but ate a running bulldog and sliding lariat for a two-count. Thorpe went for a dropkick, but Bernal caught him and looked for a crab. Thorpe rolled him out of it twice and then up kicked out. Thorpe then hit some strikes, combos strung together followed by a leaping elbow drop for a two-count. Bernal hit a Protoplex for a two-count. He looked for a vertical suplex, then into an inside cradle counter, but he ate a quick and snap German suplex. Thorpe then hit a butterfly neckbreaker for the victory.

WINNER: Eddy Thorpe at 3:37 (butterfly neckbreaker)

-The announcers then shifted to an earlier interaction. They showed Gallus interrupting someone’s photo shoot, I think Tank Ledger. Joe Coffey challenged him to make his debut tonight instead of in a few weeks, but their argument was broken up. Schism then appeared, and The Dyad were there. I thought they were released? Maybe this was recorded before the release? Joe Gacy said The Dyad wanted a title match. Wolfgang said all they had to was ask and Jagger Reed said they’re telling, not asking. I thought it was reported they requested and were granted their release, but maybe the latter wasn’t true or I interpreted things incorrectly – most likely.

-Stratton made her entrance for her match with Ruca. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They returned with a Scrypts vignette, asking about Axiom’sb biggest fear and if it’s seeing the guy behind the mask. Look, after he got Golden Ratioed out of the damn air, what’s even the point? He said he’s exposing Axiom.

-Ruca’s entrance hit as she came out with some glow in the dark looking panels to her gear.

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. SOL RUCA – Singles match

They circled and locked up, Ruca using her strength early only for Stratton to hit a cheap shot. Stratton then started working the left and then slammed Ruca to the mat by the hair. Ruca reversed and began working the left arm herself, but Stratton popped up and hit an elbow. Ruca countered a hip toss and then both women used back handsprings to avoid leg sweeps. Ruca avoided a corner rush with a backflip from the top. Startton did her own with a roll through, then hit a chop. Both women then avoided a possible running attack with simultaneous cartwheel/flip. Stratton extended her hand and Ruca took it only to be taken to the mat and hit with a standing moonsault for a two-count.

Stratton whipped Ruca hard into the corner, then kicked the rope into the left shoulder. She stomped the left arm and covered for a two-count. Stratton focused her strikes to the left arm, including a back elbow off of a rope run to the elbow, then an arm wrench slam into the mat. She then cinched in a modified keylock. She forced Ruca back to the mat as she fought her way to her feet, the crowd solidly behind Ruca. Ruca arm dragged out, but ate a stiff forearm. Ruca exploded with a shoulder tackle and flying variant, then a butterfly suplex. She kipped up, but Stratton kicked her. Ruca then caught Stratton with a counter powerslam for a two-count.

Ruca hit a front handspring splash into the corner and then a running powerslam variant for a two-count. Stratton rolled outside by the entrance area, then hit an enziguri as Ruca went for a tope. Back in the ring, Ruca countered with an inside cradle, then slid through for a schoolgirl, but Stratton was right at the ropes. Stratton then caught Ruca with her You Can’t Escape-BME combo for the victory. Beautiful moonsault.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 5:39 (You Can’t Escape-BME)

-In the locker room, Hudson was warming up as he thanked Chase for “taking one for the team.” Hail was hyped by Hudson pumping himself up.

-Jade was sauntering from the back. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: There were some moments that weren’t that smooth, but it looked more like something you might expect to see in a fight than messing up the choreography of the match kind of not smooth. Stratton continues to impress and her moonsault is just picture-perfect.)

-They returned with McKenzie Mitchell in the back with Diamond Mine. Ivy Nile said she handled her issues with Tatum Paxley last week. Julius Creed jumped in and said they’re challenging Gallus for a title match next week. Mitchell mentioned The Dyad and The Creeds dismissed them.

-Stratton then approached and said to the surprise of no one, another victory for the center of the universe and not being the #1 contender fascinates her. Mitchell asked if this was another Tiffany’s Epiphanies, and she said, “Ew. Toodles!”

-Jade made her entrance with a pink top and black pants with pink accents. She received a hearty round of boos.

CORA JADE IN-RING PROMO

Jade took a mic and asked if she has everyone’s attention now. She said she returned to find the division flipped upside down and now it’s time to humble some people. She started with the “most athletic woman in NXT” Stark. She gave her props, but said there’s only one thing she cant do and Jade is the only one woman enough to say it: Stark is always the challenger, never the champion. She moved on to her old bestie, Roxanne Perez. She said she put Perez on the map by putting that tag team championship “on her back.” She said she knew her and still knows her and asked how long is Perez going to use what she did to her as a crutch?

She moved onto Dolin, saying she thought Dolin would crumble without Toxic Attraction. She said she saw Dolin’s video, but made one thing perfectly clear: that title says Cora Jade and told Dolin to take her Instagram famous ass and go away. She used that to shift to Stratton and said here’s an epiphany: Jade runs this place, not her. She brought up Lyra Valkyira and said she attacks anything with a pulse, just like in the ladder match (she started getting the “what” treatment). She said Valkyria should fear her. She ended with Hartwell as the crowd told her to shut up and others looked bored as hell. She said she chanted that it took Hartwell long enough and said it’s not a fairytale, but Jade’s NXT and she’s the hero of the story.

Valkyria’s music hit to a pop just because it ended Jade talking. She said they said it best and told Jade to shut up now. Valkyria said Jade can cut through the division with her vicious tongue, but asked why? She posited it was because the entire locker room took a step forward in Jade’s absence. She asked if watching Stand & Deliver created jealousy in Jade and said it was a real humbling experience as the crowd chanted “Cora’s jealous.” Valkyria said if Jade wants her crown on the microphone, she can have it, but if she goes anywhere near the title, she’ll rip her eyes out. Jade slapped her hard, then suffered a kick. She escaped before another could land.

-They showed Ilja Dragunov and Von Wagner (with Mr. Stone) making their way. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: For Drag Race fans, that was like Luxx Noir London going down the line when RuPaul asked who should be sent home and why. It just dragged and the crowd wasn’t letting up on Jade. The ones who weren’t vocal were visibly bored, chins resting on their hands. Valkyria digging at Jade wanting to be a promo master were funny, and I’m looking forward to that feud reaching a culmination.)

-They returned with Mitchell and Wes Lee in the back as she said he’s closing in on a record number of title defenses for the North American Championship. He said he still has a chip on his shoulder and was interrupted by Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Gulak said he’s a big fan of Lee’s high flying style, but wondered if he could do it while grounded. Lee said it’s one of those style matchup things and Dempsey said it’s a one-sided argument. Lee didn’t back down, then did his high-five with Mitchell before leaving.

-Wagner and Stone were already in the ring, Stone looking nonplussed. Dragunov then made his entrance, conducting the orchestra as he went.

(4) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. VON WAGNER (w/Mr. Stone) – If Wagner loses, Mr. Stone ends their partnership

Wagner immediately hit a big boot and then hit some clubbing forearms in the corner. He whipped Dragunov into another corner and hit a running splash. A biel out of said corner followed, then a hard Irish whip back into the corner that floored Dragunov. He whipped Dragunov over again, but Dragunov hit an elbow. He went for a suplex, but Wagner stopped it with his strength and hit a belly-to-back instead. Stone said to win the match as Wagner glared at him. Dragunov looked for his deadlift German, but Wagner prevented it with strikes. However, he couldn’t dodge Constantin Special – even though he could have – then ate the deadlift German. Dragunov went to climb to the top, but Wagner met him and then tossed him like Dragunov was Ric Flair. He then hit a double underhook spinning slam for a two-count. Wagner hit a big boot, but Dragunov rebounded with an enziguri, then his falling superman punch. He set and hit Torpedo Moskau. Stone looked almost relieved. Stone yelled that it’s done to Wagner and stormed away.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 3:23 (Torpedo Moskau)

-After the match, Dijak’s music hit as Dragunov waited. He turned with a smile on his face to see Dijak glaring at him from the apron. The big man slowly entered – wearing sunglasses – and yelled that Dragunov said pain gives him life, so he’s going to make him immortal. That was one of those lines that sounds better in a book than in a wrestling angle.

-Hank Walker hyped up Ledger in the back about making his debut early. Gallus’ music hit as they made their entrance for Joe Coffey’s first match of any kind in NXT in months. He’s definitely slimmed down, much more noticeable in his ring gear. [c]

-They returned showing McDonagh preparing in the locker room.

-Tank Ledger entered for his first televised NXT match. They touted him as the first WWE NIL signee.

(5) JOE COFFEY (w/Gallus) vs. TANK LEDGER – Singles match

It’s kind of eerie because Ledger’s body is basically what Coffey’s was before his hiatus and return. Ledger used his strength to show he’s not intimidated, then ate a big shoulder tackle and forearm. He then came off with a big flying shoulder tackle to drop Coffey. Coffey hit an uppercut and then a front-facing dropkick to Ledger before sending him into the same corner twice and then ending with a pendulum backbreaker. Coffey asked for shots, ate one, and then booted Ledge. He then wrenched on Ledger’s right arm, then switched to the left. He caught a strike to trap both arms, but Ledger used that position to hit an overhead belly-to-belly. Ledger hit a comeback sequence which ended with an unnecessary cartwheel into a standing splash. He lifted Coffey, but Coffey grabbed the ropes to counter. He dodged a rush and then dropped him outside with a left punch. Coffey followed and hit a flying tackle to send Ledger into the steel steps. It was pretty much academic from there as Coffey hit his discus lariat in the ring and then did the Gallus pose. Coffey looked affronted that Ledger was still fighting to his feet and hit another to end the match.

WINNER: Joe Coffey at 4:25 (All The Best for The Best)

-The Creed Brothers came in after the match, as did The dyad from behind. All hell broke loose as a multitude of refs came in to try and break things up.

-They shifted to the back with Stacks and D’Angelo. Perez walked by and they asked how she was doing. She said she’s back and ready to get her title back. D’Angelo mentioned Stark took the first crack out of nowhere, and D’Angelo said if she needed backup only to be interrupted by Stark. D’Angelo said the mouth on this one, huh? Perez said it’s people like Stark that make people like her be honest about their anxiety. Stacks was about to aske Stark something when Pretty Deadly jumped them from behind and beat the hell out of both of them.

-Joseph hyped the main event #1 contender’s match. [c]

-They returned with graphics for next week’s matches, including a triple threat Men’s NXT Tag Team Championship match and Wes Lee defending against Dempsey.

-Hudson was in the ring with Chase U as Waller was introduced. Dragon Lee entered next to a good pop. McDonagh was the last to enter.

(6) DRAGON LEE vs. JD McDONAGH vs. GRAYSON WALLER vs. DUKE HUDSON (w/Chase U) – #1 contender’s match

Waller tried punching Hudson, who caught him. Hudson disposed of him, but he was sent outside and ate a big Waller punch. Lee and McDonagh went at it in the ring with Lee catching McDonagh with a big dropkick on a leapfrog attempt. Waller came in and took out Lee immediately, then taunted Hudson. Lee slapped Waller, then countered with a rana. He got hit with an enziguri to the back of the head by McDonagh, then taken out by Waller. The two heels tamed up to take on Hudson. They set for a double suplex, but Hudson countered and suplexed both. He then hit a bodyslam to McDonagh, one to Waller onto McDonagh, then one to Lee onto both men. Hudson went after Lee, but was sent over the top. Lee set for a tope and jumped over McDonagh for a tope con hilo. Waller slid underneath McDonagh and hit a lariat, then held Lee in place for McDonagh to hit an Asai moonsault. Hudson then went for a tope of some sort, but Waller intercepted with a stunner, the pin broken up by the two other men. [c]

McDonagh and Waller had Hudson in a dual crab as they returned. They broke it to go after Lee, who sprung in with a rana on Waller and then a combo in the corner to take out McDonagh. He then hit a running dropkick to a seated Waller in the corner. He followed McDonagh outside, but was shoved into the ring post. However, Waller then rammed McDonagh into the post and hit The Hardaway on Hudson, who kicked out.

[OVERRUN]

Hudson began hulking up as Waller punched him, ending with the “U” and punches to Waller. He hit some rope run attacks and a sidewalk slam, then a big backbody drop to McDonagh and an overhead belly-to-belly to Lee. He hit a running clothesline in the corner to Lee, caught McDonaugh with a corner uranage, dodged Waller, then used him to take out Lee. He started hitting Dusty punches to Waller and then a senton. Lee dodged and sent him outside, but Hudson hit the apron and leaped in with his German suplex, but the pin was broken up by Waller.

Hudson blocked a whip and caught Waller into an electric chair slam. He lifted Lee and hit the same with more of a snap. He went for McDonagh, but he countered into a poisonrana. Waller went for McDonagh, but McDonagh tripped him from the apron and hit a tornillo back inside and hit Devlin’s Side, but Lee hit the double stomp from the top to break up the pin. Lee and McDonagh were left in the ring. Lee dodged McDonagh, kicked the turnbuckle into his face, but ate an enziguri as he climbed. McDonagh climbed for a Spanish fly, but Lee countered for the mushroom stomp. He then hit an immediate tope to Hudson outside and set for a running pump knee, but McDonagh kicked out.

Lee stayed on the attack, thwarted Waller, but ate a jawbreaker from McDonagh. Waller was kicked by Hudson into the announce table. Hudson then took out the other two with lariats. He set Lee for the crucifix bomb, but Lee hit a rana into the turnbuckle. McDonagh hit a shotgun dropkick to Hudson, but ate a snap German from Lee that sent him outside. Lee then easily, I mean easily, hit a sit-out powerbomb. Waller then sprung in with his rolling stunner, sending Lee outside and stealing the pin on Hudson.

WINNER: Grayson Waller at 12:44 (rolling stunner-pin steal) to become NEW #1 contender for Men’s NXT Championship

-Waller had a shooey after the match, then Hayes’ music hit. He looked straight at Waller as the two jawed at each other. Hayes posed with his title as Waller posed with his shooey.

(Hazelwood’s Take: Whew, a furious match. Lee was the standout, as expected, but all four men had shining moments and ate their share of offense. As soon as Waller was announced for the match, I had a feeling he would steal the victory in the match, and that came to fruition. You could have done Lee, but if you’re not going to strap him up right away – especially just after Hayes won – then he should win a few more feuds, maybe even dethrone my other son Wes Lee to maintain a Lee-to-Lee lineage, before he faces off for the main title. I wonder if this will tamper any of the smugness from Hudson, especially being the one to eat the pin, but the match circumstances could easily have him explain it away.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The first hour only had two matches, but two of the four in the second hour were sub-five minutes. The first hour did do a lot of table setting, both for tonight and for the future, so it wasn’t as bad as reading “two matches in the first hour” might sound. NXT continues to use their minutes efficiently, finding ways to incorporate people onto the show even if they don’t have a match and crucially, using that time to advance stories. Whether it was the abduction and revenge beatdown with D’Angelo, Stacks, and Pretty Deadly; the vignettes for Dar and Dolin; or the interviews with Mitchell, every segment had a purpose even if some – namely Jade’s promo – overstayed their welcome a little bit…and I didn’t even mention the James-Jensen-Henley-Briggs stuff.