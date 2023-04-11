SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Billie Starkz has reportedly signed a contract with AEW.

Starkz is 18 years old and has worked for the company on one off appearances a handful of times. She most recently lost to Jade Cargill at Battle of the Belts 6. Tony Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcast, but the company has yet to officially announce the news.

At this time, Starkz has not been announced for any matches, segments, or appearances for AEW.

