Vince McMahon reported signed a new contract with WWE at the end of March.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that McMahon inked a new deal with his company on March 29 ahead of WrestleMania 39 weekend and the announcement that Endeavor would be acquiring WWE and merging it with the UFC to form a $21 billion dollar sports and entertainment company.

The terms of the contract were not revealed fully, but the report indicates that “McMahon’s continued employment shall be conditioned on” compliance with the company’s “Conflict of Interest and Code of Conduct,” as well as its “Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment Policy.”

McMahon retired from WWE last summer amidst a Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made by him to women with whom he reportedly had affairs with. Upon leaving, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon took over as Co-CEO’s of WWE and Paul Levesque took over as the WWE Head of Creative as Chief Content Officer.

McMahon returned to WWE at the beginning of the year and flexed his muscle as majority owner to regain the Executive Chairman position on the Board of Directors.

